LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Elimination Chamber 2018

Feb 25, 2018



Join the host of The Late Shift, Steven Bell, and Right Side of the Pond mainstay, Samuel Plan, as they break down the action and events from WWE's 2018 Elimination Chamber PPV LIVE on LOP Radio Aftershock!



The Chamber PPV is taken over by the Raw brand this year, with a shot at Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship on the line in the main event. This year, though, sees a change as the women take to the Chamber to determine who will carry the Raw Women's Championship into WrestleMania 34.



