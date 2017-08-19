

LIVE AFTER TAKEOVER! - LOP Radio Aftershock: NXT Takeover Brooklyn III

Aug 19, 2017



For the third year in a row, NXT sets its sights on Brooklyn as they look to Takeover SummerSlam weekend!



Featuring matches pitting NXT Tag Champs the Authors of Pain against Sanity, NXT Women's Champion, Asuka, defending against Ember Moon and capped off by the Glorious NXT Champion, Bobby Roode, looking to turn back the challenge of Drew McIntyre, this is a loaded card, with plenty of other action and likely a few surprises to come along the way.



