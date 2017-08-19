|
Posted in:
Radio
LIVE AFTER TAKEOVER! - LOP Radio Aftershock: NXT Takeover Brooklyn III
By LOP Radio
Aug 19, 2017 - 10:30:00 PM
For the third year in a row, NXT sets its sights on Brooklyn as they look to Takeover SummerSlam weekend!
Featuring matches pitting NXT Tag Champs the Authors of Pain against Sanity, NXT Women's Champion, Asuka, defending against Ember Moon and capped off by the Glorious NXT Champion, Bobby Roode, looking to turn back the challenge of Drew McIntyre, this is a loaded card, with plenty of other action and likely a few surprises to come along the way.
Your hosts, WCW: The Legacy Series' Mystic and mizfan, break it all down (with only a slight bias towards Mr. Roode) and provide immediate reaction and a full recap of NXT's Takeover Brooklyn III LIVE mere moments after the event ends, right here on LOP Radio's Aftershock: NXT Takeover Brooklyn III!
