LIVE AFTER SURVIVOR SERIES! - LOP Radio's Aftershock: WWE Survivor Series 2017

Nov 19, 2017 - 5:49:00 PM



By LOPR Aftershock Nov 19, 2017 - 5:49:00 PM



Join your host, The Late Shift's Steven Bell, as we recap and review the WWE's Survivor Series PPV LIVE mere moments after the show ends!



It's SmackDown vs Raw as the Fall Classic is upon us once again, this time on a larger scale than ever before. Not only will teams of five strive to survive but each show's Champions will face off with their respective counterparts on the opposing brand. Will Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, be able to overcome US titleholder Baron Corbin? Who will regin supreme as the Goddess, Alexa Bliss, faces off with The Queen, Charlotte Flair? What about the battle between two of the most iconic triads in WWE history as The Shield battle New Day? Perhaps most intriguingly, can WWE Champion AJ Styles slay Raw's Universal Championship holding Beast, Brock Lesnar?



