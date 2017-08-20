

LIVE AFTER SUMMERSLAM! - LOP Radio Aftershock: SummerSlam 2017

The biggest part of the Summer is upon us! SummerSlam this year is something of a mixed bag, as Raw and SmackDown bring a wide array of matches to the table.



From grudge matches like John Cena vs Baron Corbin to "The Demon" Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt, Women's Championship action from Naomi vs Natalya and Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss to main events pitting Shinsuke Nakamura against Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship and a huge Fatal 4 Way for the Universal Championship with Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman all fighting for supremecy, and plenty more to fill out the card, this show has the potential to be huge.



