|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE SmackDown 3/20/18 (Daniel Bryan Is Cleared!... But What Does That Mean For #WrestleMania?, Zayn/Owens Story Rolls On, Nakamura/Styles Tension Rises, More!)
By The Late Shift
Mar 20, 2018 - 10:30:00 PM
Follow Steven Bell on Twitter
Like The Late Shift on Facebook!
Join your host, Steven Bell, every Monday and Tuesday night as he recaps and grades WWE Raw and Smackdown, breaking down the hottest topics in pro wrestling along the way! From The HeatSeeker, where we take a look at one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling, to a full, LIVE recap of the just finished show and ultimately an overall grade, this is a show for those who aren't only "smart" but also intelligent pro wrestling fans. Provided BY a fan, FOR fans, this isn't a show where you'll be told what to think. It is, however, a show where you'll be encouraged to think for yourself.
The Late Shift with Steven Bell is uncensored and contains adult language. All views expressed are solely those of Steven Bell and do not represent those of Lords of Pain, BlogTalk Radio or any of their respective advertisers.
|
|
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE SmackDown 3/20/18 (Daniel Bryan Is Cleared!... But What Does That Mean For #WrestleMania?, Zayn/Owens Story Rolls On, Nakamura/Styles Tension Rises, More!)
The Global Revolution (wXw, Bar Wrestling, AAA)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 3/19/18 (Lesnar Destroys Reigns, Ultimate Deletion!!!, Alexa Is Brilliant But Had A Really Bad Night, Will Braun Be One Man Tag Champs?, Much More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - New Blood Rising '00
The Right Side Of The Pond: 205 Live and the Cruiserweight Title
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Special Guest: The Doc
The Doc Says...WrestleMania 34, On Paper, Has Immense Potential; Here's Why...
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 3/13/18 (Shane's WrestleMania Announcement, Asuka/Charlotte, Rusev vs AJ, More!)
The Global Revolution (ROH, CMLL, Sendai Girls)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 3/12/18 (Should Taker vs Cena Happen?, Nia/Alexa Powers Explode, Roman Suspended, New Tag Contender Named, Much More!)