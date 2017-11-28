|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
LIVE AFTER #SDLive - The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 11/28/17
By The Late Shift
Nov 28, 2017 - 7:51:56 PM
Follow Steven Bell on Twitter
Like The Late Shift on Facebook!
Join your host, Steven Bell, every Monday and Tuesday night as he recaps and grades WWE Raw and Smackdown, breaking down the hottest topics in pro wrestling along the way! From The HeatSeeker, where we take a look at one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling, to a full, LIVE recap of the just finished show and ultimately an overall grade, this is a show for those who aren't only "smart" but also intelligent pro wrestling fans. Provided BY a fan, FOR fans, this isn't a show where you'll be told what to think. It is, however, a show where you'll be encouraged to think for yourself.
The Late Shift with Steven Bell is uncensored and contains adult language. All views expressed are solely those of Steven Bell and do not represent those of Lords of Pain, BlogTalk Radio or any of their respective advertisers.
|
|
LIVE AFTER #SDLive - The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 11/28/17
The Global Revolution (CMLL, IWRG, & Sendai Girls)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 11/27/17 (Tye Leaving WWE?, Bullet Club Running Their Own Event?, Will Raw Soon Be "Broken"?, Women's Rumble and Elimination Chamber Speculation, Elias Delivers, Much More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Spring Stampede '99
The Right Side Of The Pond: War Games and Survivor Series Chat
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8EST w/Special Guest: JCool! Thanksgiving NXT Special!
The Doc Says...The Controversy of Survivor Series Overshadowed Its Greatness
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 11/22/17 (What Does The Future Hold For SDLive?, Women Taking Over, NXT Talents Debut, Survivor Series Fallout, More!)
The Global Revolution (CHIKARA & Big Japan)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 11/20/17 (What Does The Future Hold For Raw?, Survivor Series Fallout, Major Return, Big Title Change, Much More!)