|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Royal Rumble 2018 (Full Recap and Grade, Best Rumble Match Ever?, Surprise Ending, Women's Rumble Delivers, New Co-Host Announcement, Much More!)
By The Late Shift
Jan 28, 2018 - 11:30:00 PM
Follow Steven Bell on Twitter
Like The Late Shift on Facebook!
Join your host, The Late Shift's Steven Bell, as we break down and deal with the fallout from the always newsworthy and exciting Royal Rumble PPV!
This year's event is bigger than ever, with two Rumble matches and a whole slew of Championships on the line. Do we have co-WWE Champions for the first time ever? Who emerged from the wreckage as the victor in the battle between The Beast, The Machine and The Monster?
Most important, who won the Rumble matches and has earned a ticket to the main event of WrestleMania? And what surprises were in store for us along the way?
All of those questions and more will be answered, as well as a surprise from Steven concerning the Aftershock show, itself, as LOP Radio's Aftershock comes your way LIVE mere minutes after the Rumble PPV ends!
|
|
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Royal Rumble 2018 (Full Recap and Grade, Best Rumble Match Ever?, Surprise Ending, Women's Rumble Delivers, New Co-Host Announcement, Much More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Souled Out '00
The Right Side Of The Pond: Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Special Guest: Steven Bell! - Worst Case Scenarios For The Rumble Matches!
The Doc Says...Royal Rumble Weekend Spectacular (Previewing NXT Takeover: Philadelphia w/ LOP's J Cool and The WWE Royal Rumble Card)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading #SDLive 1/23/18 (Enzo's Release, Rumble Predictions, Much More!)
The Global Revolution (Wrestle Kingdom 12)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading RAW25 1/22/18 (RAW25 Wasn't An Event... But It Was Fun, Breaking News On Enzo, What's Up With Taker?, IC Championship On The Line, Much More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Starrcade '99
The Right Side Of The Pond: Rebooking The Rumble 2011-2017