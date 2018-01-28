





Radio

LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Royal Rumble 2018 (Full Recap and Grade, Best Rumble Match Ever?, Surprise Ending, Women's Rumble Delivers, New Co-Host Announcement, Much More!)

By

Jan 28, 2018 - 11:30:00 PM



By The Late Shift Jan 28, 2018 - 11:30:00 PM



Join your host, The Late Shift's Steven Bell, as we break down and deal with the fallout from the always newsworthy and exciting Royal Rumble PPV!



This year's event is bigger than ever, with two Rumble matches and a whole slew of Championships on the line. Do we have co-WWE Champions for the first time ever? Who emerged from the wreckage as the victor in the battle between The Beast, The Machine and The Monster?



Most important, who won the Rumble matches and has earned a ticket to the main event of WrestleMania? And what surprises were in store for us along the way?



All of those questions and more will be answered, as well as a surprise from Steven concerning the Aftershock show, itself, as LOP Radio's Aftershock comes your way LIVE mere minutes after the Rumble PPV ends!