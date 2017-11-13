|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 11/13/17 (Survivor Series Predictions Part 1, BIG Change To Men's 5 on 5 Match, Bray Wyatt Deserves So Much Better, Return Of The Shield, Much More!)
By The Late Shift
Nov 13, 2017 - 8:00:00 PM
Follow Steven Bell on Twitter
Like The Late Shift on Facebook!
Join your host, Steven Bell, every Monday and Tuesday night as he recaps and grades WWE Raw and Smackdown, breaking down the hottest topics in pro wrestling along the way! From The HeatSeeker, where we take a look at one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling, to a full, LIVE recap of the just finished show and ultimately an overall grade, this is a show for those who aren't only "smart" but also intelligent pro wrestling fans. Provided BY a fan, FOR fans, this isn't a show where you'll be told what to think. It is, however, a show where you'll be encouraged to think for yourself.
The Late Shift with Steven Bell is uncensored and contains adult language. All views expressed are solely those of Steven Bell and do not represent those of Lords of Pain, BlogTalk Radio or any of their respective advertisers.
|
|
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 11/13/17 (Survivor Series Predictions Part 1, BIG Change To Men's 5 on 5 Match, Bray Wyatt Deserves So Much Better, Return Of The Shield, Much More!)
Special Edition: The Right Side of The Doc Says...Bret Hart's Incomparable In-Ring Legacy (Part 2) (at 2:30PM ET)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Superbrawl '99
The Right Side Of The Pond: A Wild Week Of News (Y2J, Jinder, New Day, more!)
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Chris Harrington! LIVE at 8EST! From Jericho to Styles, Jesus, What a Week.
The Doc Says...Styles Saves The WWE Title, Survivor Series Build Has Been Weird, WWE's "Win-Loss Record" Since 2002
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 11/7/17 (NEW WWE Champion Crowned But Why, And Where Do We Go From Here?, Survivor Series Chatter, Intergender Match, Much More!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 11/6/17 (Thoughts On Jericho/Omega, Title Change Has Major SS Implications, 3 Big Predictions (But Only One That's Likely), Braun vs Miz, Much More!)
Special Edition: The Right Side of The Doc Says...Bret Hart's Incomparable In-Ring Legacy (Part 1) (at 2:30PM ET)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Souled Out '99