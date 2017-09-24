|
Radio
LIVE AFTER NO MERCY! - LOP Radio's Aftershock: WWE No Mercy 2017
By LOPR Aftershock
Sep 24, 2017 - 7:14:20 PM
It's Beast vs Monster for the Universal Championship as Brock Lesnar defends against the seemingly unstoppable Braun Strowman. Will BRAAAAAAUUUUUUUNNNNN ride his wave of momentum to a massive win over the Conqueror, or will he wind up just another broken resident of Suplex City?
There's plenty more to cover on this loaded card, including the WrestleMania worthy confrontation between John Cena and Roman Reigns.
Join us here LIVE shortly after the event ends as The Late Shift's Steven Bell brings you LIVE immediate reaction here on LOP Radio's Aftershock for WWE No Mercy 2017!
