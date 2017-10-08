





LIVE NOW! - LOP Radio's Aftershock: WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 (HUGE Heel Turn, The Curse of Jinder Continues, Cell Matches Deliver, But What About Everything Else?)

Oct 8, 2017 - 11:30:00 PM



Join your host, The Late Shift's Steven Bell, as we recap and review the SmackDown brand's Hell in a Cell PPV LIVE mere moments after the show ends!

The card looks pretty good on paper, with two big Cell matches, a solid Women's Championship bout and the PPV debut of Bobby Roode. Of course, we've also got the prospect of Jinder Mahal retaining the WWE Championship over Shinsuke Nakamura, so... yeah. There may be some sucktitude in the mix.

It should be a strong show, though, and LOP Radio's Aftershock will be here to cover it all! 