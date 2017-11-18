LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Zelina Vega on Tonight's WWE NXT Title Match (Video), Shawn Michaels on Johnny Gargano, Booker T
By Marc Middleton
Nov 18, 2017 - 7:03:22 PM
- Below is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Zelina Vega backstage at tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event in Houston. Vega will be in Andrade "Cien" Almas' corner as he faces NXT Champion Drew McIntyre tonight. Vega says Almas is focused now that she's leading him and that's the main thing. Vega goes on to say everyone will get a taste of what El Idolo can do tonight as he takes the title from McIntyre.



- We've noted how Johnny Gargano and WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Gargano have been building to an "Ab Contest" at Takeover tonight. WWE has not confirmed the segment, indicating that it will be some sort of backstage segment. Michaels took to Twitter today and tweeted the following on the segment, which will apparently happen after Gargano's NXT TV tapings match with WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne:




- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and The Street Profits teamed up with Habitat For Humanity to help build new homes in Houston today before Takeover. Below are photos:




