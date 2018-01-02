|
- Below is the latest promo for WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, featuring the 30-man Royal Rumble match and the first-ever 30-woman Royal Rumble match:
|
WWE
Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley Update, Beth Phoenix on Calling WWE's MMC, Royal Rumble Promo
By Marc Middleton
Jan 2, 2018
- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Orlando saw Mojo Rawley defeat Zack Ryder. It was believed that this match would take place on tonight's SmackDown broadcast as a part of the WWE United States Title tournament but their first round match won't happen until next Tuesday night. Mojo cut a backstage promo tonight and confirmed the match for next week, saying he would put Ryder where he belongs - in the past.
- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will join Corey Graves and Michael Cole as the announce team for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge tournament that begins airing via Facebook Watch on January 16th at 10pm EST after SmackDown goes off the air. Renee Young and Byron Saxton will be hosting the 12-week series that will see the winners receive $100,000 for a charity that they choose. The Glamazon tweeted the following on calling the tournament:
