Posted in: WWE Zack Ryder Unboxes, What Happened After 205 Live, Fans on Deserving New Champions
By Marc Middleton
Feb 16, 2017 - 4:10:27 AM
- WWE posted this video with Zack Ryder unboxing new Kane and Shawn Michaels Funko Pop! vinyl figures, which are exclusive to Walgreens stores.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar is most deserving of their newly-won title. As of this writing, 54% went with new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt while 26% voted for new RAW Women's Champion Bayley and the rest voted for new SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.
- The dark main event after Tuesday's WWE 205 Live in Anaheim, CA saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retain over The Miz with Dirty Deeds.