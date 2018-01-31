LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Zack Ryder Reacts to Latest Loss, WWE Legend Gives Home Office Tour, SummerSlam Pre-sale
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2018 - 3:06:26 PM
- Flannelgraph Records recently visited WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk for a tour of his home office in Amarillo, Texas. Below is video:



- As noted, WWE SummerSlam Travel Packages are now on sale via SummerSlamTravel.com and individual tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale is going on now with the passcode WWEVIP.

- Zack Ryder tweeted the following after his latest loss, which came on last night's SmackDown in the Fatal 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode. As noted, Rusev defeated Ryder, Jinder Mahal and Kofi Kingston to earn a title shot on next week's SmackDown. Ryder wrote the following as he continues to express frustration over his WWE status:




