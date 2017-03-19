Zack Ryder Launching New YouTube Series, Triple H Workout Clip, AJ Lee and Kaitlyn Reunite

Just a normal Saturday... catching up with @officialajmendez and her new book, #CrazyIsMySuperPower. We took 37,000 pics and this one was my fav. I also want to wish her a happy 30th birthday!!!!! #bestfriends #buddycopdrama #happybirthday

A post shared by Celeste (@celestebonin) on Mar 18, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT