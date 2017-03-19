Posted in: WWE Zack Ryder Launching New YouTube Series, Triple H Workout Clip, AJ Lee and Kaitlyn Reunite
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2017 - 4:05:27 AM
- Zack Ryder has announced that he's returning with a new YouTube series on WWE's channel. Ryder's "Z! True Comeback Story" will be a follow-up to his popular "Z! True Long Island Story" from a few years back. Ryder, who has been out of action since December with a knee injury, makes the announcement in the video below:
- Below is a new workout from Triple H. The Game wrote with the video, "Destroy excuses. Create the life you want. #DoTheWork"
- CM Punk scored major points with AJ Lee this past weekend as she celebrated her 30th birthday. Punk surprised his wife by bringing her "other life partner" Kaitlyn to Chicago for a visit. AJ and Kaitlyn wrote the following on Instagram: