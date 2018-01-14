LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Xavier Woods on Jinder Mahal, The Riott Squad Artwork, WWE Hall of Famer Turns 64
By Marc Middleton
Jan 14, 2018 - 6:25:18 PM
- As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features The Riott Squad's Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan:



- WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan turns 64 years old today while former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky turns 48 and former WCW star Ernest "The Cat" Miller turns 54.

- Xavier Woods continues to taunt Jinder Mahal ahead of their WWE United States Title tournament match on Tuesday's SmackDown, as seen below. Woods' latest video edit shows how Jinder always turns on those close to him.




