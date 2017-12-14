LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Xavier Woods In a Slap Off (Video), Next Week's Total Divas Episode, Mixed Match Challenge
By Marc Middleton
Dec 14, 2017 - 10:31:48 AM
- Below is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at reactions to the Mixed Match Challenge series that WWE announced on Wednesday:



- The synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode looks like this:

"Fake It 'Til You Make It: After surviving her first trip away from Birdie, Brie becomes inspired to make a comeback in the ring and in her business career; Trin introduces role-playing in the bedroom to spice up her sex life; Maryse dares Mike to be a vegetarian for a week."

- As noted, Xavier Woods participated in Chris Denker's annual holiday charity stream on Twitch last night, raising $11,590 of their $15,000 goal. Woods tweeted this clip of the two slapping each other:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • JBL Talks WWE TTTT & New Projects (Video), New WWE Trademarks, Total Divas Promos

  • Triple H on His Vision for WWE NXT, Improving Andrade "Cien" Almas, More

  • Tonight's WWE Tribute to The Troops, Sheamus Trains (Video), Mixed Match Challenge Promos

  • Xavier Woods In a Slap Off (Video), Next Week's Total Divas Episode, Mixed Match Challenge

  • WWE NXT Confirms Shayna Baszler (Video), #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way Update, Ember Moon

  • WWE NXT Match Airs Only on WWE Network, Next Week's Title Matches, Andrade "Cien" Almas

  • WWE Spoils Mixed Match Challenge Vote?, Zack Ryder Teases Podcast, WWE TTTT

  • Triple H Talks WWE NXT Pushing the Main Roster, Elias, NXT on the USA Network

  • The Rock - Walk Of Fame Video, WWE 205 Live Start Time Changing Soon, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Clash of Champions



    		•