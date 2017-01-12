LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Xavier Woods Games with Former TNA Knockout, Stephanie McMahon Clip, Birthdays
By Marc Middleton
Jan 13, 2017 - 3:11:14 PM
- Former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad games with Xavier Woods in this new video from his "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel:



- Former WWE stars Mason Ryan and Shad Gaspard both turn 35 years old today while Bruce Hart turns 67 and former Tough Enough participant Luke Robinson turns 32. Also, today would have been the 48th birthday of ECW Original John Kronus.

- Stephanie McMahon does med ball burpee box jumps in her latest "Midnight Workout" video, seen below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Vince McMahon on If He Misses Being on WWE TV, If He Sees Himself Slowing Down, More

  • Triple H In the UK (Photo), Lana - Natalya Total Divas Bonus Clip, The Rock - Moana

  • Xavier Woods Games with Former TNA Knockout, Stephanie McMahon Clip, Birthdays

  • Former ECW Champion Undergoes Surgery, WWE HOF Tickets Pushed Back Again, The Bellas

  • New Names at the WWE Performance Center, WWE Planning More International Tournaments

  • Shawn Michaels Asked About His In-Ring Future, Total Divas Mid-Season Finale, Nikki Bella

  • Update on Steve Corino and WWE, Mojo Rawley Comments on Changes, WWE - JJ Robertson

  • Former WWE Tag Team Champion Hospitalized This Week

  • Backstage News on Original Plans for The Undertaker Going Into WrestleMania, Taker - Braun Strowman

  • Fatal 4 Way Now Official for WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio"




    		•