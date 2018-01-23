LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Xavier Woods Eats Worms from The Boogeyman, Lana & Rusev Train for MMC, SummerSlam Travel Packages
By Marc Middleton
Jan 23, 2018 - 6:40:41 PM
- Lana continues training with Rusev and Aiden English for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, as seen in the video below. Rusev and Lana are set to face Elias and Bayley in Week 5 of the competition.



- WWE has announced that SummerSlam 2018 Travel Packages will go on sale Wednesday, January 31st at 10am EST. Individual tickets for SummerSlam will go on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10am EST. SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the 4th straight year. There will also be a WWE NXT Takeover event along with RAW and SmackDown TV events that week, plus various happenings in the area. Travel Packages are $2,850 for The Big Apple Package, $1,850 for the Platinum Package and $1,225 for the Gold Package. Full details on the packages are at this link.

- Xavier Woods tweeted this backstage video with Kofi Kingston, Big E and The Boogeyman from Monday's RAW 25 event. Woods offers Boogey a handful of Booty-O's cereal but receives a pile of worms in return. Woods ends up consuming Boogey's favorite food as The New Day cheers him on.




