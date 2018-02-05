LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
XFL Taunts NFL on Super Bowl Sunday, The Rock Announces New Reality Competition Series (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 5, 2018 - 5:43:00 PM


As seen above, The Rock appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon after the Super Bowl and announced his new "Titan Games" reality competition series that will air on NBC.

The new series is being produced by A. Smith & Company, the group behind American Ninja Warrior, and Rock's Seven Bucks Productions company. Rock will executive produce the show and will also appear as host. The first season will feature 10 episodes.

Below are comments on the show from Rock and a promo:






- Speaking of the NFL's Super Bowl 52 last night, Vince McMahon's XFL took to Twitter and trolled the league on their biggest night of the season. The XFL is set to re-launch in 2020. You can see their tweets from last night below:










