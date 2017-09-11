LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Wrestling Stars Appearing for Kane, Darren Young - Titus O'Neil, Samoa Joe - Jinder Mahal
By Marc Middleton
Sep 11, 2017 - 5:59:37 PM
- As seen below, Hannibal TV has released a rare match with current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Samoa Joe doing battle in tag team action for the Great North Wrestling promotion. The match took place on July 5th, 2008 and featured Joe teaming with Hannibal to face Jinder and Gamma Singh.



- WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton and Dr. Tom Prichard will be appearing with Glen "Kane" Jacobs on September 21st as The Big Red Machine continues to campaign for the office of Knox County Mayor in Tennessee. The event will take place at 6pm from Chilhowee Park in Knoxville.

- Darren Young and Titus O'Neil hung out with rapper LL Cool J at the LA Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL game on Sunday, as seen below. Titus noted that LL and the Rams mascot are the newest members of Titus Worldwide.







