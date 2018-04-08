LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Wrestler Reportedly Assaults WWE Legend In NOLA, Daniel Bryan Diary Videos, Styles - Nakamura
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 2:10:35 PM


- Above and below are more WrestleMania 34 Diary videos for Daniel Bryan with a recreation of his WrestleMania XXX entrance at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Bryan surprising wife Brie Bella at her WrestleMania Axxess session.



- There was an incident between WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts and New Japan Pro Wrestling star Harry Smith at WrestleCon in New Orleans on Saturday, according to PWInsider. Witness reported that Smith walked up to the table where Jake was signing autographs at and without saying a word, threw a hot cup of coffee in Jake's face. Security quickly cleared the area and police were called but Smith, son to late WWE Legend Davey Boy Smith, left the building before police could speak with him. We will keep you updated on more details as they are available.

- WWE posted this video of Mike Rome hooking up two fans at WrestleMania 34 Axxess because they were dressed for tonight's WWE Title match between Shinsuke Nakamura and champion AJ Styles:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • Dana White Attending WrestleMania 34 (Photo), Several WWE Superstars Arrive and Speak on Tonight (Videos)

  • WWE Stars Hype Tonight's Matches, WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Pre-show Video, Daniel Bryan

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WRESTLEMANIA 34 EVENT 4/8/18

  • James Storm - WWE Note, Asuka Diary Videos, More from the WrestleMania Set Reveal

  • Shinsuke Nakamura Entrance News for Tonight, Seth Rollins Interview, 'Mania Artwork

  • Bruce Prichard Talks New WWE Gig (Video), Johnny Gargano Responds to Daniel Bryan, Asuka

  • Wrestler Reportedly Assaults WWE Legend In NOLA, Daniel Bryan Diary Videos, Styles - Nakamura

  • RAW Star Performs with Jeff Jarrett (Video), Tale of the Tape for WrestleMania Main Event, Saints

  • Shayna Baszler - Ronda Rousey Video, Ricochet Reacts (Video), More on Takeover Bands

  • Adam Cole on The Undisputed Era's Big Takeover Night, EC3 Talks Ladder Match, Johnny Gargano



    		•