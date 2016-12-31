LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Wrestler Posts Photo of Check from WWE, Jack Gallagher "Pick" Video, WWE - Dallas
By Marc Middleton
Dec 31, 2016 - 1:26:40 PM
- As seen below, this week's WWE Network Pick of the Week video features Jack Gallagher hyping this week's 205 Live, which featured his Gentleman's Duel with Ariya Daivari:



- Seth Rollins vs. Rusev, WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and The New Day vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. The Club vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro has been announced for the February 17th WWE live event from Dallas, Texas. No word yet on who Brock Lesnar will be facing that night.

- Former WWE Superstar Trent Baretta posted a photo of a royalty check he just received from WWE for $73.89, seen below:




