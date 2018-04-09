|
- WWE posted this video with highlights from WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans:
WWE
WrestleMania Week Highlights from NOLA, Asuka and The Miz Present MMC Check, Tonight's RAW
By Marc Middleton
Apr 9, 2018 - 6:03:01 PM
- Below is video of Asuka and The Miz presenting the $100,000 Mixed Match Challenge check to Rescue Dogs Rock while at WrestleMania 34 over the weekend:
- Below is a promo for tonight's big post-WrestleMania RAW in New Orleans, the biggest RAW episode of the year:
