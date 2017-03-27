LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WrestleMania Sunday Weather Forecast, Enzo Amore Shops for Sneakers, Dana Warrior
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 4:26:34 PM
- Courtesy of Complex Magazine, below is new video of Enzo Amore doing some pre-WrestleMania 33 sneaker shopping in New York City. WrestleMania will see Enzo & Big Cass go up against Cesaro & Sheamus and RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.



- The Weather Channel currently predicts a high of 92 and a low of 66 for WrestleMania Sunday in Orlando. They are calling for just a 10% chance of rain with sunset at 7:44pm. The forecast says, "Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon."

- Dana Warrior and Darren Young were representing WWE at an event to support families whose children are battling cancer this weekend. The event was hosted by NFL player Devon Still and the Still Strong Foundation created when his daughter Leah was diagnosed. This event also served as Leah's 2nd birthday party. Below are photos:










