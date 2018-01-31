LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WrestleMania 35 Rumored Date & Location, Brock Lesnar Match for WWE Live Event, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2018 - 4:01:44 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Philadelphia:



- Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports reports that WrestleMania 35 will be held in the New York - New Jersey area at MetLife Stadium, the same location that hosted WrestleMania 29. Fox noted that Detroit and Philadelphia were heavily considered as host cities but that WWE is going with the NY - NJ area again. This should be taken as a rumor until WWE makes an official announcement but we have heard that a decision on the WrestleMania 35 location was being finalized. Fox noted that the rumored date for WrestleMania 35 is April 7th, 2019.

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and John Cena have been announced for the WWE live event on Saturday, March 3rd in Chicago at the United Center. Lesnar is advertised to defend his title against Kane. This will be WWE's first show at the United Center in more than 20 years. They usually run the Allstate Arena in nearby Rosemont, IL when in the Chicago area. WWE booked the United Center for this event as Monster Jam has shows at the Allstate Arena for that entire week. Below is a promo for the show:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Stars Already Upset with Ronda Rousey, NXT Star Getting a Main Roster Title Shot?, Jericho's WWE Future, New WrestleMania 34 Main Event Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Lana Personal Photos, More

  • Ronda Rousey WWE Theme Song News, Zelina Vega Pays Tribute to WWE Hall of Famer, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for Post-Rumble Episode Up Against Trump's SOTU Address

  • WrestleMania 35 Rumored Date & Location, Brock Lesnar Match for WWE Live Event, SmackDown Top 10

  • The Undertaker at Kane Campaign Event, Ric Flair - Bobby Roode Photo, Sheamus Trains

  • The Balor Club Films (Photo), WWE - Drake Maverick Note, Tyson Kidd & Lana Train, Eva Marie

  • Zack Ryder Reacts to Latest Loss, WWE Legend Gives Home Office Tour, SummerSlam Pre-sale

  • WWE Superstar Undergoes Surgery, Dixie Carter on Rockstar Spud - WWE, The Bella Twins

  • WWE 205 Live Stars Comment on New GM, Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss Flirt, SummerSlam Travel

  • Tonight's WWE NXT, Sami Zayn Blames Fans for MMC Loss (Video), The Dudley Boyz

  • Full Drake Maverick Debut Video, Hideo Itami on Facing Roderick Strong, Gable & Benjamin, Finlay



    		•