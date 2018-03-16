WrestleMania 35 Press Conference Photos & Videos, Ronda Rousey Note, Full Announcement

“#WrestleMania will officially be returning to @MLStadium on Sunday, April 7, 2019!” - Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver pic.twitter.com/nw4zIgIAe7 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 16, 2018

The Women of the #WWE will continue to pave the way for not only the WWE, but for the world! @TripleH #WrestleMania @MLStadium pic.twitter.com/BXbx9WQN57 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 16, 2018

#WrestleMania has been a part of his life for over two decades, and the event is still just as special as it ever has been for @TripleH! @MLStadium pic.twitter.com/zRL8aTMUaf — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 16, 2018

WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey



03/16/2018



EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, New York Giants, New York Jets, NYC & Company and WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania, will return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, April 7, 2019, with additional events held throughout the New York/New Jersey region.



“We are thrilled to bring WrestleMania, one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world, to MetLife Stadium,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “We look forward to a phenomenal week of activities that will strengthen our economy.”



“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Governor Murphy and all of our partners for bringing WrestleMania back home,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “It is the one place that matches the energy, excitement and spectacle of WrestleMania.”



WrestleMania35 is more than just a one-day event; it’s a week-long celebration that will stretch throughout the New York/New Jersey region. In addition to WrestleMania, other activities will include WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day interactive fan festival, as well as four nights of events at Barclays Center; 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony; NXT® TakeOver; Monday Night Raw®and SmackDown® Live. WWE will also host more than a dozen community outreach events, including hospital visits and Be a STAR bullying prevention rallies, designed to give back to the local region.



Over the past 11 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. This year, WrestleMania 34 takes place Sunday, April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and streamed live around the world on WWE Network.

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The New Day, Ronda Rousey, John Cena, Nikki Bella, Braun Strowman, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Apollo, Titus O'Neil, players from the NFL's New York Giants and others were attendance at MetLife Stadium today for the official WrestleMania 35 press conference.Regarding Rousey's appearance at the event, she was brought on stage by Triple H and noted that she will be in the ring next year at WrestleMania 35. She hook hands with Triple H before walking back off the stage. Cena's on-stage appearance included him bringing Nikki up and hugging her, adding that he doesn't know what he will be doing at WrestleMania 35 but he will love it.Below are photos and videos from the press conference plus WWE's full announcement:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here