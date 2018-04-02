LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WrestleMania 34 Block Party Details, The Bella Twins Receive YT Plaque, Mojo Rawley PC Video
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2018 - 12:10:35 PM
- The Bella Twins have received their YouTube Gold Creator Award for reaching 1 million YouTube subscribers. Brie Bella unboxes the award in this new video:



- WWE announced the following on the WrestleMania 34 Block Party to take place before the show hits the air next Sunday in New Orleans:

Don’t miss a special WrestleMania Block Party in New Orleans on Sunday, April 8

Gear up for The Showcase of the Immortals in style, as WWE hosts a high-profile WrestleMania Block Party, sponsored by Snickers.

This family-fun entertainment event will take place Sunday, April 8, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome – Champions Square, beginning at 1 p.m. local time and will include appearances by WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Alundra Blaze, as well as WWE Superstars Big Show, R-Truth and Tamina.

The event is free and open to the public. Clear Bag Policy will be in effect.


- Below is new video of Mojo Rawley training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as he prepares to compete in the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 after winning the match last year.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • Matches Announced for the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Pre-show

  • WWE Ride Along Video for Tonight, Big Show's WWE Status, John Cena & The Rock on TV

  • WWE Announces Tournaments, Indie Promotions and More for WrestleMania 34 Axxess

  • Big Show on Mark Henry (Video), Finn Balor's New Merch to Benefit GLAAD, WWE Stock

  • Backstage RAW Notes, Nikki Bella to Run American Ninja Warrior Course, Lars Sullivan, Seth Rollins

  • Kurt Angle on His WrestleMania Return, "We Are WWE" Promo, Tonight's RAW, WWE MMC

  • WWE Announcement on Big Show Inducting Mark Henry, Show Comments

  • WrestleMania 34 Block Party Details, The Bella Twins Receive YT Plaque, Mojo Rawley PC Video

  • John Cena on The Undertaker, WWE Top 10 on Daniel Bryan, Sheamus Knocks Braun Strowman

  • Shawn Michaels on Daniel Bryan Returning to the Ring, First Meeting Bryan, More (Video)



    		•