WrestleMania 34 Axxess Tournament Results from Day 3

Below are the updated list of WrestleMania 34 Axxess tournament results from Saturday, which set up the title matches for today - Lio Rush vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Akira Tozawa vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, Moustache Mountain vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era and Dakota Kai vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.* Lio Rush defeated Drew Gulak* Akira Tozawa defeated Chris Dijak* Moustache Mountain defeated TM61* Dakota Kai defeated Peyton Royce* Drew Gulak defeated Mark Andrews* Lio Rush defeated Lince Dorado* Chris Dijak defeated Hideo Itami* Akira Tozawa defeated Fabian Aichner* TM61 defeated Forgotten Sons* Moustache Mountain defeated Street Profits* Dakota Kai defeated Nikki Cross* Peyton Royce defeated Kairi Sane* Lince Dorado defeated Raul Mendoza* Mark Andrews defeated Zack Gibson* Chris Dijak defeated Ariya Daivari* Hideo Itami defeated Wolfgang* Forgotten Sons defeated SAnitY* TM61 defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch* Dakota Kai defeated Lacey Evans* Peyton Royce defeated Candice LeRae* Lio Rush defeated Buddy Murphy* Drew Gulak defeated Dan Matha* Fabian Aichner defeated Jason Kincaid* Akira Tozawa defeated Kona Reeves* Moustache Mountain defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss* Street Profits defeated Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude* Nikki Cross defeated Aliyah* Kairi Sane defeated Bianca Belair