WrestleMania 34 Attendance Announced, More Stats on the Crowd, WM XXX Comparison

WWE announced a sold-out crowd of 78,133 fans in attendance for tonight's WrestleMania 34 event from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 10:59:37 PM
Michael Cole noted on Twitter that this breaks a record for the highest-grossing event in Superdome history. Cole also noted that there were fans from 50 states and 67 different countries at the show.
WWE previously announced 75,167 fans in attendance for WrestleMania 30 at the same stadium.
