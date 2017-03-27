LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WrestleMania 33 Match Now Under Elimination Rules, Tag Team Match Announced for RAW Tonight
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 5:05:04 PM




In the video above, Mike Rome announces that tonight's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE RAW from Philadelphia will feature Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Bayley.

Rome also announced that Sunday's WrestleMania Fatal 4 Way with Nia vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha vs. Bayley for the title will now be an Elimination Match.

