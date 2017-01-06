LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Women's Wrestler Works WWE NXT Tapings, The Rock Q&A Video, Nia Jax Works Out
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2017 - 10:08:21 AM
- As seen below, The Rock is back with a new Q&A video to kick off what he says will be a big year for Seven Bucks Digital Studios:



- Indie women's wrestler Kennadi Brink worked last night's WWE NXT tapings from Full Sail University. She wrestled Nikki Cross in a match that will air on January 18th. Brink has trained at the schools owned by Duane "Gillberg" Gill and The Dudley Boyz.

- As seen in the recent videos below, Nia Jax has been hard at work in the gym lately. It appears she's keeping track of her progress as she wrote, "Week 2. Always working on getting better & stronger."







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

