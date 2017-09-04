LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Women's Title Match Changed for WWE No Mercy, Another New Match Announced
By Marc Middleton
Sep 4, 2017 - 10:19:53 PM
The RAW Women's Title Match at WWE No Mercy is now a Fatal 4 Way after Nia Jax and Emma defeated Sasha Banks and champion Alexa Bliss in tag team action on tonight's RAW. The match was originally announced as Sasha vs. Bliss.

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt is also now set for No Mercy, which takes place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Below is the updated No Mercy card:

WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
TBA vs. The Miz

Fatal 4 Way for the RAW Women's Title
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Alexa Bliss

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

By Marc Middleton

