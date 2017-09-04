Women's Title Match Changed for WWE No Mercy, Another New Match Announced

|
The RAW Women's Title Match at WWE No Mercy is now a Fatal 4 Way after Nia Jax and Emma defeated Sasha Banks and champion Alexa Bliss in tag team action on tonight's RAW. The match was originally announced as Sasha vs. Bliss.
Posted in:
WWE
By Marc Middleton
Sep 4, 2017 - 10:19:53 PM
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt is also now set for No Mercy, which takes place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Below is the updated No Mercy card:
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
TBA vs. The Miz
Fatal 4 Way for the RAW Women's Title
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Alexa Bliss
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins
Roman Reigns vs. John Cena
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
