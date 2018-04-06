LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Women's Battle Royal Update, Braun Strowman Interview, Natalya's Surfboard, Peter Maivia
By Marc Middleton
Apr 6, 2018 - 12:27:26 PM
- Below is full video from Cathy Kelley's live WWE Now interview with Braun Strowman in New Orleans yesterday.

Cathy reveals that Dana Brooke has been added to the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. The updated listing for the match looks like this: Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya, Lana, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Mickie James, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Carmella.



- Today would have been the 81st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer "High Chief" Peter Maivia, grandfather to The Rock.

- Natalya tweeted the following on why she uses the surfboard submission - to pay tribute to her uncle, WWE Legend "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith.




Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

