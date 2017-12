Nice to finally meet you......@MATTHARDYBRAND



I welcome The Great War — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 5, 2017

Oh, Consumer of Terrestrial Entities..



Our SOULS have known one another for EONS, you just aren’t aware.....YET.



The Great War is upon us.



As well as your impending DELETION. https://t.co/mZQRIweJ8g — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 5, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Tonight's WWE RAW in Los Angeles may have been the first official appearance for "Woken" Matt Hardy, as seen in the video above. Matt went all in with the "Broken" mannerisms while interrupting a backstage Bray Wyatt promo. We've noted how Matt began the "Woken" transformation after a singles loss to Bray on last week's RAW.Hardy and Wyatt interrupted each other several times during tonight's promo before Matt ended it by sentencing Wyatt to "Deletion!" The two have since tweeted about The Great War, indicating that the feud is moving forward.Below are tweets from tonight's big segment: