Posted in: WWE
Wish Kid Signed as Honorary WWE Superstar (Video), WWE Backlash Details, WWE NXT Promo
By Marc Middleton
Dec 19, 2017 - 10:40:48 PM
- There was a dark segment at tonight's WWE SmackDown that saw SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and Greg Hamilton introduce Kaitlyn Alexander as an honorary WWE Superstar. She chose "The Shadow" as her ring name. Kaitlyn, who is a Make-A-Wish Wish Kid, signed her WWE contract earlier in the day. Below is video of Kaitlyn and her family at ringside for Hamilton's announcement:



- It was announced at tonight's WWE SmackDown that the company will return to the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ for the 2018 Backlash pay-per-view on May 8th. The Ticketmaster pre-sale code is BACKLASH.

- Below is a preview for this week's WWE NXT episode, featuring two title matches - Tyler Bate vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne plus Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY.




