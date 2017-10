William Regal Confirms WWE NXT Title Match and Contract Signing for Takeover (Video)

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Above is video of WWE NXT General Manager William Regal confirming Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. NXT Champion Drew McIntyre for the "Takeover: WarGames" event during WWE Survivor Series weekend next month.Regal says he's granting Almas the title shot due to his recent winning streak, which includes wins over Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong. Almas defeated Strong in the main event of this week's show. Regal also announces a contract signing between the two on next week's episode.Below is the updated confirmed card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston:Three teams to be announcedAndrade "Cien" Almas vs. Drew McIntyreKairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki CrossShawn Michaels vs. Johnny Gargano