William Regal Announces WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Classic, What Winners Will Receive (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 22, 2018 - 5:18:48 PM
As seen above, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will return this year. The matches begin on the March 7th NXT episode and the winners will face NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish at "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 weekend.
Below is the official announcement:
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic returns
NXT General Manager William Regal announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be returning.
The tournament honoring the memory of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes will begin in two weeks on the March 7 episode of NXT, and the winning tandem will challenge Undisputed ERA’s Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Tag Team Championship at TakeOver: New Orleans.
With NXT’s Tag Team division as crowded as it’s ever been, the competition to be a part of this epic tournament is sure to heat up. Who will join teams such as The Authors of Pain, Heavy Machinery, Street Profits and TM61 in this epic tag team tournament?
