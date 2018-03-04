LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Why Renee Young Missed RAW, The Rock Accepts Award for Bad Movie, Tonight's SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2018 - 2:10:16 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Fastlane go-home edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video. As noted, matches confirmed for tonight are Becky Lynch vs. Carmella, Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal and Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match. Tonight's show will also see Ruby Riott face off in the ring with her Fastlane opponent, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.



- Renee Young noted on Twitter that she missed last night's RAW because she's sick. She will also be off tonight's SmackDown. Renee noted that she will be back for Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view and everything after that. Charly Caruso worked RAW by herself last night and Dasha Fuentes will likely handle SmackDown tonight.

- The 2018 Razzie Awards, which are given out to the year's worst films, saw the introduction of a new category - The Razzie Nominee So Rotten You Loved It. That award went to Baywatch, beating out The Emoji Movie, Fifty Shades Darker, The Mummy and Transformers: The Last Knight. Below is video of The Rock happily accepting the award via Instagram:




