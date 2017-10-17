LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Why Michael Cole Is on WWE SmackDown, Renee Young - The Singh Brothers, WarGames
By Marc Middleton
Oct 17, 2017 - 8:40:36 PM
- Below is a promo for the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" tickets going on sale. The event takes place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, November 18th during WWE Survivor Series weekend. Takeover will be headlined by a two-ring, three-team WarGames match.



- Michael Cole worked tonight's WWE SmackDown in Seattle with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Cole noted that he will be filling in for Phillips for a few weeks as Tom is "on assignment." No word yet on what Tom is working on but we will keep you updated.

- Below is video of Renee Young interviewing The Singh Brothers backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown after trying to secure an interview with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal about his Survivor Series announcement. They talk about how Jinder just returned from his trip to India, where he was received like a God. They say Renee will have to wait to hear from Jinder like everyone else on the show tonight.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Segment Announced for the WWE TLC Kickoff Pre-show on Sunday

  • Jinder Mahal Issues WWE Survivor Series Challenge to Brock Lesnar (Video)

  • Why Michael Cole Is on WWE SmackDown, Renee Young - The Singh Brothers, WarGames

  • WWE RAW Superstar Reportedly Taking a Leave of Absence

  • Update on Tonight's WWE 205 Live, Happy Diwali from WWE Stars (Video), WWE 2K18

  • WWE RAW Viewership Down for the Final Show Before TLC

  • Big Show Status Update (Video), Cathy Kelley on Tonight's SmackDown, WWE Stock

  • WWE RAW Social Score, Total Bellas Preview Clips, WWE Stars at Funko HQ (Photos)

  • Dolph Ziggler on Bobby Roode (Video), More on WrestleMania 34 Tickets, The Shield

  • Chris Jericho to Host Awards, Asuka on Last Night's RAW Match, RAW Top 10 Video



    		•