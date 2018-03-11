LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Why Daniel Bryan Missed Fastlane, The Miz Welcomes Randy Orton to Club, Superstars Getting Buried
By Marc Middleton
Mar 12, 2018 - 1:54:13 PM
- Below is a new WWE Top 10 video with Superstars getting buried:



- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz took to Twitter today and welcomed new WWE United States Champion Randy Orton to the Grand Slam Champion club. As noted, Orton became the 10th Grand Slam champion under the current format with his win over Bobby Roode at Fastlane last night. Orton joins Big Show, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Edge, Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero in the group. Miz wrote:




- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan missed last night's Fastlane pay-per-view because he and Brie Bella were attending his cousin Billy's wedding. Brie posted these photos from the event:

How we do weddings!! ✌🏼

A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on




