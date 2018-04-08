LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Who Won the WWE Cruiserweight Title Finals at WrestleMania 34? (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 6:28:00 PM
Cedric Alexander won the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title by defeating Mustafa Ali in the tournament finals during tonight's WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show from New Orleans.

This is Cedric's first run with the Cruiserweight Title. The title has been vacant since Enzo Amore was released in January while champion. A 16man tournament was launched in late February with the finals taking place tonight.

Below are photos and videos from the match:































