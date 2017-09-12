|
|
|
|
Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler in the finals of The Mae Young Classic tonight in Las Vegas.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Who Won The Inaugural Mae Young Classic Tonight?, Stars In Attendance, More (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Sep 12, 2017 - 10:45:55 PM
The winner of the inaugural MYC received a trophy and roses in the middle of the ring, presented by Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Sara Amato. Baszler was also present for part of the celebration.
The match was called by WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Jim Ross. Lilian Garcia was brought back to serve as the special guest ring announcer. Names in the crowd were Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke, The Rock's mother Ata Johnson, The Rock's daughter, Dana Warrior, Mauro Ranallo, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, Asuka and several competitors from the tournament.
Below are photos and videos from the finals:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Kairi Sane Announced for Title Match at WWE NXT Takeover, Triple H Comments on MYC Finals
Who Won The Inaugural Mae Young Classic Tonight?, Stars In Attendance, More (Photos, Video)
The Mae Young Classic Finale Results - Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane 9/12/17
Vince McMahon Attacked By Kevin Owens on SmackDown, Vince Announces Hell In a Cell Match (Videos)
Title Change at Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Las Vegas (Photos, Video)
WWE NXT Tapings Delayed, Triple H Welcomes Shayna Baszler & Kairi Sane, Reigns vs. Cena Promo
WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane Hype MYC Finals, Tye Dillinger
WWE RAW Viewership Delayed, Carmella Responds to Criticism, Total Bellas, WWE Stock
Stephanie McMahon Reveals Mae Young Doll, Red Carpet Video and Photos from Las Vegas
WWE Story Time Season Two Preview, Jerry Lawler Wrestling This Weekend, RAW Top 10