Who Will Captain the Men's Team for SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series?

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Randy Orton defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown to become the Team Captain for the men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at WWE Survivor Series.No word yet on Orton's 4 partners but as noted, next Tuesday's SmackDown show will feature Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode in a 2 of 3 Falls Match plus Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens with the winners of those two matches earning a spot on Team SmackDown.Below is the updated card for the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston coming out of tonight's blue brand show:WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder MahalWWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron CorbinRAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women's Champion NatalyaRAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The UsosTBA vs. Randy Orton (Team Captain) and TBAAlicia Fox (Team Captain), Sasha Banks, Bayley, TBA, TBA vs. Becky Lynch (Team Captain), Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte FlairFollow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here