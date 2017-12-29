LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Who WWE Considered for Seth Rollins' Partner, WWE NXT - Cirque du Soleil Video, The Bar
By Marc Middleton
Dec 29, 2017 - 7:54:43 AM
- WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, The Street Profits, Kassius Ohno, No Way Jose and others appear in the latest episode of Cirque du Soleil's "#CirqueShop" YouTube series, as seen below. The WWE website notes that Cirque du Soleil and the WWE Performance Center recently partnered for a learning exchange where NXT Superstars and Cirque du Soleil performers took turns exploring each other's worlds.



- Finn Balor and Jason Jordan were the two RAW Superstars considered to be Seth Rollins' partner for the RAW Tag Team Title win over The Bar on Monday's Christmas RAW, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. No word yet on if they will continue with the Jordan heel turn but it may have been just slowed down while Jordan is booked to be a top babyface in the team with Rollins.

- As noted, Cesaro celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday. It looks like partner Sheamus smashed him with a cake backstage at the WWE live event on Long Island that night as he tweeted the following:







