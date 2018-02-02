LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Who Produced the Men's Rumble Match, Photo of The Miz and Maryse, Superstars Slamming Big Show
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2018 - 1:05:13 PM
- Below is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 7 Superstars who lifted Big Show - Braun Strowman, Kane, WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig, Bill Goldberg, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, John Cena and RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus.



- Vince McMahon put the 2018 men's Royal Rumble match together along with two producers, Jamie Noble and WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. We noted before that WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, the creator of the Rumble match, was also backstage to offer his expertise.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz recently shared this photo from a shoot he did with wife Maryse, which could be for their "Miz & Mrs." USA Network series that premieres later this year.




