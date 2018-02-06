Who Advanced In the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament?, Matches for Next Week (Videos)

Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode saw WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong and Kalisto advance in the 16-man tournament to crown a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Strong defeated Hideo Itami while Kalisto defeated Lince Dorado.205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has confirmed two more first round matches for next week's 205 Live episode - Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese and Akira Tozawa vs. WWE UK Superstar Mark Andrews.Below are an updated, un-confirmed look at the brackets for the tournament, which will end at WrestleMania 34 with the finals:TJP defeated Tyler BateCedric Alexander defeated Gran MetalikKalisto defeated Lince DoradoRoderick Strong defeated Hideo ItamiAkira Tozawa vs. Mark AndrewsTony Nese vs. Drew GulakTBA vs. TBATBA vs. TBATJP vs. Cedric AlexanderKalisto vs. Roderick StrongAkira Tozawa or Mark Andrews vs. Tony Nese or Drew GulakTBA vs. TBATJP or Cedric Alexander vs. Kalisto or Roderick StrongAkira Tozawa or Mark Andrews or Tony Nese or Drew Gulak vs. TBATJP or Cedric Alexander or Kalisto or Roderick Strong vs. Akira Tozawa or Mark Andrews or Tony Nese or Drew Gulak or TBABelow are photos and videos from tonight's matches: