Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode saw WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong and Kalisto advance in the 16-man tournament to crown a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Strong defeated Hideo Itami while Kalisto defeated Lince Dorado.
Who Advanced In the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament?, Matches for Next Week (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 6, 2018 - 11:40:00 PM
205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has confirmed two more first round matches for next week's 205 Live episode - Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese and Akira Tozawa vs. WWE UK Superstar Mark Andrews.
Below are an updated, un-confirmed look at the brackets for the tournament, which will end at WrestleMania 34 with the finals:
First Round
TJP defeated Tyler Bate
Cedric Alexander defeated Gran Metalik
Kalisto defeated Lince Dorado
Roderick Strong defeated Hideo Itami
Akira Tozawa vs. Mark Andrews
Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak
TBA vs. TBA
TBA vs. TBA
Second Round
TJP vs. Cedric Alexander
Kalisto vs. Roderick Strong
Akira Tozawa or Mark Andrews vs. Tony Nese or Drew Gulak
TBA vs. TBA
Semi-Finals
TJP or Cedric Alexander vs. Kalisto or Roderick Strong
Akira Tozawa or Mark Andrews or Tony Nese or Drew Gulak vs. TBA
Finals at WrestleMania 34
TJP or Cedric Alexander or Kalisto or Roderick Strong vs. Akira Tozawa or Mark Andrews or Tony Nese or Drew Gulak or TBA
Below are photos and videos from tonight's matches:
