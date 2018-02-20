|
|
|
|
The first round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge wrapped tonight in Phoenix as WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Apollo and Nia Jax to advance.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Who Advanced In WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Tonight?, Live Viewership Update, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 20, 2018 - 10:45:06 PM
Flair and Roode will now face Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso in a Week 9 match-up. Next week's show will feature Sasha Banks and Finn Balor vs. Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in the first 2nd round match.
Live viewership for this week's show on Facebook Watch peaked at 76,500 viewers. Last week's episode peaked at 72,400 live viewers.
Below are a few shots from tonight's match:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
Who Advanced In WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Tonight?, Live Viewership Update, More
SmackDown Women's Title Match Announced for WWE Fastlane
Two New Title Matches Revealed for WWE Fastlane
Buddy Murphy - WWE 205 Live Weigh-In Video, Jack Gallagher on His Gear, Naomi and Jimmy Uso
Actor Says WWE Stole His Name, Indicates Failed Negotiations
WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Indie Vet Teaches at the WWE PC (Photo), More
Jeff Jarrett Talks WWE Hall of Fame Induction, AJ Styles, Ronda Rousey, More (Videos)
James Ellsworth's New Intergender Title (Photo), Justin Credible Doc Teaser, Gauntlet Match
Karen & Jeff Jarrett on His WWE HOF Induction, How Men's Chamber Will Start, Drew McIntyre - ICW
Why Diamond Dallas Page Was at RAW, Sami Zayn Receives Award (Video), Charlotte Flair