Posted in: WWE
When Is Rusev Expected Back In Action for WWE?, Lana to Get More Ring Time?
By Marc Middleton
Mar 16, 2017 - 3:15:28 PM
As noted, Rusev underwent shoulder surgery on March 9th. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that he is scheduled to be out of action for around two months, which means he will miss WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

It appears Rusev was injured before his March 5th WWE Fastlane loss to Big Show as he's needed the surgery for some time. The surgery is why he lost to Big Show and why the team with Jinder Mahal was quickly ended. Rusev's absence may lead to more ring time for Lana as his injury is why she was sent back to WWE NXT and the WWE Performance Center last week.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

