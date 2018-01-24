LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
What Happened After WWE Tapings, Steve Austin on His RAW 25 Return, The Fashion Files
By Marc Middleton
Jan 24, 2018 - 9:30:25 AM
- Rusev and Aiden English vs. The Ascension did not happen on this week's WWE SmackDown as Rusev Day teamed with Jinder Mahal for a loss to The New Day and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode. Below is the latest episode of the web-exclusive Fashion Files, featuring Breezango training The Ascension for the match with Rusev Day and later informing them that there really is no match as they don't have the power to make matches.



- The dark match after Tuesday's WWE TV tapings in Washington, DC saw Randy Orton defeat Baron Corbin in a quick match.

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin tweeted the following on his big RAW 25 appearance this week, which saw Austin deliver Stunners to Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon in the opening segment:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

